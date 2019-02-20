|
Blair Kuhn
St. Thomas - Blair M. Kuhn, 82, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away February 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 10, 1937 in Websters Mill, Pennsylvania to the late William and Ruth (Knable) Kuhn. He was married to the late Ruth Anna (Burkholder) Kuhn for 52 loving years.
Blair is survived by siblings William R Kuhn, Martha (Betty) M Kuhn, Margaret E Racila, Charlotte K Goetz and Denver A. Kuhn. He was preceded in death by siblings Mary G Youse, Jessie P Hayes, Bannie R Keefer, Grover P Kuhn, Georgia J Deshong, Marian B Mellott, and Lee Kuhn. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces. He retired from Grove Worldwide Manufacturing after 35 years. He was passionate about organizing the yearly Kuhn reunion.
The family will have a Graveside Funeral Services at St. Thomas Cemetery, it will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, it was his wish that donations be made to St. Thomas Fire Company. Online condolences may be made at kelsocorneliusfh.com
