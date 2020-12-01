1/1
Blanca Romero
Blanca Romero

Shippensburg - Blanca Iris Romero, 64, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 30, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY she was a daughter of Olga Villanueva Monroig and the late Luis A. Monroig.

Blanca was a 1974 graduate of James Madison High School in Brooklyn, NY. She worked in property management in the local area until her retirement. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Chambersburg. Blanca enjoyed her volunteer work at her church and local food pantries.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ralph Romero, Jr., whom she married on September 23, 1988; two sons, Jason Reyes (Edmie Castilloreyes) of Fisher, IN, and Adam Romero of Waynesboro; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild; and four siblings, Diana Onativia of Fayetteville, and Annie Monroig, Luis Monroig and Gilbert Monroig, all of Chambersburg.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 400 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangments are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
