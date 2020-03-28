|
|
Boneda E. Jervis
Shippensburg - Boneda E. Jervis, 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at home.
She was born August 13, 1927 in Williamson, WV. Boneda was a daughter of the late Burley and Mabel Altizer Evans.
She retired from the PA Department of Revenue and G.C. Murphy's in Shippensburg where she worked for 30 years. Boneda was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Shippensburg where she was treasurer for 19 years. She also taught Sunday school and was a Children's Church teacher. Boneda was a 1946 graduate of Big Creek High School in WV.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Monica M. Eutzy and three brothers, William "Harry", Joe B. and James "Tuck" Evans.
Boneda is survived by one daughter, Suzon J. Jervis and three grandchildren, Tovar and Tony Eutzy and Teresa Eutzy Stine all of Shippensburg, five great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020