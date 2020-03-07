|
Bonnetta Seibert
Fannettsburg - Bonnetta K. Seibert, 77, of Fannettsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 9, 1942 in Mount Union, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Eugene and Clara Della Hollabaugh.
Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of the Captain Jack High School in Mount Union. She had been employed at the Stanley Co., Leader Nursing Home and most recently in the physical therapy department at Menno Haven until her retirement in 2005. She was a former member of Guilford Hills Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She was currently a member of Spring Run Bible Church. Bonnie enjoyed decorating for the holidays, hummingbirds, flowers, reading, family outings and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald T. Seibert, whom she married on August 3, 1963; five children, Dianna Wagner (Rob) of Fannettsburg, Donald Seibert Jr. (Buffey) of Ft. Loudon, Shelby Bard (Steven) of Harrisonville, Thomas Seibert (Tara) of Ft. Loudon, and Vonnie Hammond (Randy) of Willow Hill; 16 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by 16 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Spring Run Bible Church, 20626 Hammond Road, Spring Run, PA 17262. Pastor Ryan Henderson and Pastor John Semple will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Upper Path Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday evening at the Agett-Geisel Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run, PA and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020