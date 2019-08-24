|
|
Bonnie Garrison
Chambersburg - Bonnie K. Garrison, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Chambers Point. Born March 4, 1943 in Butler, PA, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Regina M. Stokes Smith.
Bonnie was a 1961 graduate of Butler High School. She spent most of her life making a home for her family and worked part-time at Sears for several years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harrison "Ed" Garrison, whom she married on August 12, 1961; two sons, Timothy Garrison and wife Laura of York, PA, and Robert Garrison and wife Lisa of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Haley, Beth, Brody and Lilly Garrison; and her sister, Linda Shatto and husband Jim of IA. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Garrison; and her sister Betty Lou Cammisa.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 24, 2019