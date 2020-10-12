Bonnie Short
Chambersburg - Bonnie Lee (Bigler) Short, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home. Born July 13, 1940 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Mildred Brake Bigler and the widow of the late Chester "Ted" Short.
Mrs. Short worked in food services for most of her adult life. She was a waitress at Dilly's in Chambersburg for 25 years before her retirement. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy in life. She also loved watching soap operas and the Hallmark Channel.
Surviving are her children, Anthony "Tony" Short, Kathy Danzberger, wife of Rick, and Stacy Short, all of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Charles "Billy" Lynch, III, Aubrey McClannahan (Shane), Ricky Danzberger, Jr. (Cat Schropp), Tucker Short (Grace), and Mariah Danzberger (Brady Rockwell); five great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Jerry Bigler of Chambersburg and Joe Bigler of Huntington, PA.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Thursday evening, October 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery.
