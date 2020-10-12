1/1
Bonnie Short
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Short

Chambersburg - Bonnie Lee (Bigler) Short, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home. Born July 13, 1940 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Mildred Brake Bigler and the widow of the late Chester "Ted" Short.

Mrs. Short worked in food services for most of her adult life. She was a waitress at Dilly's in Chambersburg for 25 years before her retirement. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy in life. She also loved watching soap operas and the Hallmark Channel.

Surviving are her children, Anthony "Tony" Short, Kathy Danzberger, wife of Rick, and Stacy Short, all of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Charles "Billy" Lynch, III, Aubrey McClannahan (Shane), Ricky Danzberger, Jr. (Cat Schropp), Tucker Short (Grace), and Mariah Danzberger (Brady Rockwell); five great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Jerry Bigler of Chambersburg and Joe Bigler of Huntington, PA.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Thursday evening, October 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be expressed on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved