Bradley L. Runshaw
Shippensburg - Bradley L. Runshaw, age 58, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born Tuesday, December 19, 1961 in Chambersburg, the son of Joyce M. (Shoop) Runshaw and companion Kenneth Mowen of Shippensburg and the late Samuel Runshaw.
Brad was a graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He was employed by Self Industries Inc. in Shippensburg for several years. He had also worked at Brechbill & Helman Construction Company for over 20 years. He was a member of Walnut Bottom Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Post 223, Shippensburg Moose Lodge 2500 and Minnequa Social Club #375. His passions were hunting and fishing and he also enjoyed fixing things.
He is survived by one daughter, Bronya R. and husband Dave Lucas of Portland, ME, two grandchildren, Kyla Runshaw and Logan Lucas of Virginia, three sisters, Pamela Runshaw and fiancé John Warden of Shippensburg, Tina Runshaw and companion Todd Harre of Shippensburg, Bonnie and husband William O'Leary of Shippensburg, and a brother, Rodney Runshaw and companion Anita Henry of Chambersburg,
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27 from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg. Those attending are asked to wear a face-covering while inside the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at Mongul Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Bottom Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 26, Walnut Bottom, PA 17266. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 25 to May 27, 2020