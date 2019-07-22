Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Brandon Iser


1995 - 2019
Brandon Iser Obituary
Brandon Iser

Chambersburg - Brandon Lee Iser, 24, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 18, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1995 in South Kingstown , Rhode Island to William McNellis and Heather Iser.

He is survived by his mother, father, step-father, sister, grandparents and aunts.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. Jim Sollenberger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.

In Brandon's memory the family wants everyone to remember to always be kind and patient. Always love and care. We are all human and deserve to be happy, accepted and most of all loved.
Published in Public Opinion on July 22, 2019
