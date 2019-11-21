|
|
Brenda Anthony
Another angel has entered heaven and gained her wings. Brenda Sue Anthony, 60, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Edward Anthony.
She is survived by her mother, Roselyn Carole Anthony; sister, Carole Ann Gahan; brother-in-law, Jeffery Michael Gahan; and two nieces, Laura Lynn and Heather Marie Gahan. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She resided at her home, 17949 Oak Ridge Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD, a residential home affiliated with Unified Community Connections. She has resided at this residence for 12 years and previously at Potomac Center for 21 years.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Services will be officiated by Pastor Shane Dunahugh of the Way of the Cross Baptist Church of Clear Spring, MD. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5 to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the following organizations. Unified Community Connections, 118 East Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21740; Way of the Cross Baptist Church, c/o Shane Dunahugh, 12206 National Pike, Clear Spring, MD 21722; Occupational Services Incorporated, 17 Redwood Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201; or , 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019