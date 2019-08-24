|
|
Brenda Creager
Greencastle - Brenda May (Walls) Creager, age 71 of Greencastle, PA passed away on Thursday evening August 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 11, 1948 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Mary (Kessinger) Walls. She married her husband Gene A. Creager on May 6, 1967.
Brenda had retired from Manitowoc Crane in Shady Grove and following her retirement she was a part-time driver for the Mercersburg Academy. She was a 1966 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.
She was a member of the Rescue Hose Co. # 1 of Greencastle. Brenda enjoyed playing bingo, camping, traveling and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving family in addition to her husband of 52 years are two daughters Kim Myers and husband Jason, Lisa Myers and husband Doug, all of Greencastle; one son, Kevin Creager and wife Tina of Greencastle; two brothers, Bruce Walls and wife Deb of San Clemente, CA, Arthur Walls and companion Linda Faith of Greencastle; six grandchildren, Kyle Mellott, Samantha Farnham and husband Benjamin, Brianna Roland, Kody Creager, Kelsey Creager, Ethan Myers; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Myers, Michael Myers; one niece and several nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Norman Walls Jr. and a grandson Jason Christian Myers II.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 28 at 11:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Harold Yeager officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 24, 2019