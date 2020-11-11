Brenda Joy (Ferringer) Fisher
Chambersburg - Brenda Joy (Ferringer) Fisher, 75, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side, after a 4 year battle with Melanoma. Born October 8, 1945 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of Julia (Lake) Ferringer and the late Raymond Ferringer.
Brenda was a graduate of the Marion Center Area High School. She dedicated 28 years working as a receptionist at her brother- in- law, Dr. David H. Kingsley's dental practice. She had an affinity for gardening, studying the Bible, and spending time with her family. She and her husband, Richard, attended the Greenvillage Church of God.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard Fisher, whom she married on March 28, 1964; children Missy Wise (Brian), of Chambersburg, Rick Fisher (Kathy) of Orrstown, and Mark Fisher (Keri), of Chambersburg; eight grandchildren, Dustin Wise, Cody Wise, Derrick Fisher, Kayla Fisher, Karlee Gonzalez, Rachel Fisher, Logan Fisher and Benjamin Fisher; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Paul Ferringer (Shirley) of Cochranton, PA, Diane Boyer of Quarryville, PA, Nancy Grasser (Jim) of Bolivar, NY, Amy Ferringer of Chambersburg; and brother- in- law David Kingsley of Chambersburg.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a newborn son, and sister Betty Kingsley.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenvillage Church of God, 5146 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastors Matt Tosten and Jeremy Garman will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Philadelphia, 3551 N Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com