York - Brenda Joyce (Sellers) Killion, 69, of York, PA, passed away on November 12, 2020 in York Hospital. Born on May 6, 1951 in York, she was the daughter of Donald Nicholas Sellers and Romaine Savannah (Brenneman) Sellers.



She is survived by her husband, Steven Allen Killion, whom she married in 1984.



She is also survived by a son Michael Killion, wife Ashley Martin, and daughter Brooke of Fayetteville, PA, a step-son Kyle Killion, wife Jennifer Killion, and their children Rylie, Annabelle, Nathanael, Joshua, Marianna and Eliana of Cullman, AL, mother-in-law Lois Killion of Anderson, IN, and numerous other relatives.



After graduating from Dallastown Area Senior High School in 1969, she went on to study nursing at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Class of 1972 and received her B.S. in Nursing at York College in 1983. After graduation, she worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital and York Hospital with a nursing career spanning over 30 years. She also worked as an adjunct professor at York College, a liaison with HealthSouth Rehab Hospital and started the Infusion Center at the Apple Hill Medical Center. She also obtained her Ministerial license from Baltimore Spiritual Science Center. After retiring from her nursing career she helped teach nursing students at York Vo-Tech for several years.



Brenda enjoyed traveling, hooking rugs, her dogs, playing cards, crocheting, paint nights with friends, reading and riding her John Deere lawn tractor.



It was Brenda's wish that there be no services and she has donated her body to medical research. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the York SPCA.









