1/1
Brenda Joyce (Sellers) Killion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Joyce (Sellers) Killion

York - Brenda Joyce (Sellers) Killion, 69, of York, PA, passed away on November 12, 2020 in York Hospital. Born on May 6, 1951 in York, she was the daughter of Donald Nicholas Sellers and Romaine Savannah (Brenneman) Sellers.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Allen Killion, whom she married in 1984.

She is also survived by a son Michael Killion, wife Ashley Martin, and daughter Brooke of Fayetteville, PA, a step-son Kyle Killion, wife Jennifer Killion, and their children Rylie, Annabelle, Nathanael, Joshua, Marianna and Eliana of Cullman, AL, mother-in-law Lois Killion of Anderson, IN, and numerous other relatives.

After graduating from Dallastown Area Senior High School in 1969, she went on to study nursing at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Class of 1972 and received her B.S. in Nursing at York College in 1983. After graduation, she worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital and York Hospital with a nursing career spanning over 30 years. She also worked as an adjunct professor at York College, a liaison with HealthSouth Rehab Hospital and started the Infusion Center at the Apple Hill Medical Center. She also obtained her Ministerial license from Baltimore Spiritual Science Center. After retiring from her nursing career she helped teach nursing students at York Vo-Tech for several years.

Brenda enjoyed traveling, hooking rugs, her dogs, playing cards, crocheting, paint nights with friends, reading and riding her John Deere lawn tractor.

It was Brenda's wish that there be no services and she has donated her body to medical research. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the York SPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved