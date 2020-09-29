Brenda K. Benedict
Chambersburg - Brenda K. Benedict, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital, following several months of illness. Born April 13, 1940 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma Jones Miller.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Ezra H. "Mickey" Benedict whom she married February 11, 1973; her son, Jeremy Benedict, his wife Sarah, and their daughters Caroline, Ella, and Penelope of Sherborn, MA; her twin brother, Jeryl "Jerry" Miller and wife Carolyn "Cookie" of Chambersburg; and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Terry K. Hicks, her son, Eric, and her daughter, Teryn.
Brenda was a Registered Nurse. She was known by friends and family for her strong, adventurous spirit, and for her witty and optimistic attitude. She frequently sent supportive cards, always pitched in to help others, and was never heard to complain. She enjoyed her long-time crafting group and was a Public Opinion silver spoon award-winner. She was an avid skier and golfer, who played with the 18-holers - and frequently bested her husband - at The Chambersburg Country Club.
She is most fondly remembered by her husband and son for her unwavering encouragement and unconditional love.
An outdoor, socially-distant viewing will take place on Friday, October 2, 3-6pm, at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg. For the safety and peace of mind for all in attendance, please wear a mask and maintain a respectful distance when interacting with others, including the family.
Private interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery. A celebratory memorial service will be planned at some point in 2021, as conditions become more favorable.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ezra and Brenda Benedict Scholarship Fund, a 4-year grant, awarded annually to a graduating Chambersburg Area School District senior who will be a first-generation college student in pursuit of a rigorous academic curriculum. Checks may be made payable and sent to CASD Foundation, 435 Stanley Avenue, Chambersburg PA 17201. In the memo line, please note Benedict Scholarship. Online contributions can be made at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/casdf/
and select Benedict Scholarship to direct the gift.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
and on her Facebook page.