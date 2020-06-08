Brenda MethnerChambersburg - Brenda Methner, age 97, a long time resident of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully in the comfort of the family home on June 6, 2020. Brenda and her twin sister were born in Fairview, Virginia, near the Virginia-Tennessee border of East Tennessee, on November 6, 1922. She was one of eleven children born to George and Bessie Miller. Brenda met her future husband, Richard Methner of New Jersey, while living in Buffalo, South Carolina, where she was working at Buffalo Mill and he was stationed at the nearby US Army Infantry Training Center, Camp Croft. Brenda and Richard married on her 25th birthday in 1947, a union that enjoyed 68 years of happiness until Richard's passing in 2015. After their marriage, they lived in New Jersey until 1962, when Richard was transferred to Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg. They were the proud parents of three sons, Richard born in 1954, Mark born in 1957, and David born in 1958. Brenda was very much loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was very devoted to her family, and truly enjoyed caring for and cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, and was well known for her baking, especially for her prize-winning apple pies. Brenda was a long time attendee of Crider's United Brethren Church. She is survived by her sister Ruth Fleming of Kingsport, TN; three sons, Richard Methner and wife Claudia of St. Thomas, Mark Methner and wife Judy of Charlotte, NC, David Methner and wife Karen of Orrstown; five grandchildren, Jennifer Marchand of Lemoyne, Scott Methner of Chambersburg, Christina Methner of Orrstown, Riley Methner of Raleigh, NC, Rachel Methner of Charlotte, NC; and three great grandchildren, Adriano Methner of Chambersburg, and Violet and Scarlett Marchand of Lemoyne.Services, under the direction of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, will be private.