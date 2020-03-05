|
|
Brian Francis Boyce
Norfolk, VA - Capt. Brian F. Boyce USN (Ret.), 75, of Norfolk, VA, died peacefully on February 22, 2020. Brian was born in New York City on November 7, 1944, to Donald Campbell Boyce, from Dingwall, Scotland, and Mary Gibbons, from New York City. He graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1962, Chambersburg.
Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame, Brian entered the U.S. Navy, serving 28 years, including hazardous duty in several theaters. He commanded Amphibious Squadron FIVE, USS DUBUQUE (LPD 8), USS MOUNT VERNON (LSD 39), and SWOS Coronado. Post-retirement, he worked as trainer in a virtual-reality navigation, seamanship, and shiphandling simulation facility. He was also an expert witness in maritime litigation and an accident reconstruction specialist using computer-generated maritime simulations with a software application he developed.
Brian was a loving, supportive, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Respectful of all, he selflessly volunteered his time and talents to help others, and believed in the importance of engaged citizenship. He enjoyed golf, the outdoors, reading, history, travel, duplicate bridge, and being the family handyman.
He was not the first in his family to serve his country. His maternal grandfather, Neil Gibbons, an immigrant from Donegal, Ireland, served in the U.S. Navy and as a Sergeant in the New York City Police Department, where he lost his life in the line of duty. In later years, Brian, an avid genealogist, revived the memory of his grandfather by researching the details of his military service and the accident that resulted in his tragic death.
Brian is survived by Pam, his wife of 51 years, originally from Greensburg, PA; children Suzanne, of San Carlos, CA; John, of Alexandria, VA; and Tom, of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Jimmy, Ben, Dava, and Mairin; and siblings Neil, of New York City; Bobby, of Wallingford, PA; Mary Jane, of Middle Haddam, CT; Margaret Ann, of Tolland, MA; and Barry, of Halifax, Nova Scotia. His eldest brother, Donald, died in 1994.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Holloman-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, Virginia Beach, VA, on Friday, March 13, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020