Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Boyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Francis Boyce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Francis Boyce Obituary
Brian Francis Boyce

Norfolk, VA - Capt. Brian F. Boyce USN (Ret.), 75, of Norfolk, VA, died peacefully on February 22, 2020. Brian was born in New York City on November 7, 1944, to Donald Campbell Boyce, from Dingwall, Scotland, and Mary Gibbons, from New York City. He graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1962, Chambersburg.

Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame, Brian entered the U.S. Navy, serving 28 years, including hazardous duty in several theaters. He commanded Amphibious Squadron FIVE, USS DUBUQUE (LPD 8), USS MOUNT VERNON (LSD 39), and SWOS Coronado. Post-retirement, he worked as trainer in a virtual-reality navigation, seamanship, and shiphandling simulation facility. He was also an expert witness in maritime litigation and an accident reconstruction specialist using computer-generated maritime simulations with a software application he developed.

Brian was a loving, supportive, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Respectful of all, he selflessly volunteered his time and talents to help others, and believed in the importance of engaged citizenship. He enjoyed golf, the outdoors, reading, history, travel, duplicate bridge, and being the family handyman.

He was not the first in his family to serve his country. His maternal grandfather, Neil Gibbons, an immigrant from Donegal, Ireland, served in the U.S. Navy and as a Sergeant in the New York City Police Department, where he lost his life in the line of duty. In later years, Brian, an avid genealogist, revived the memory of his grandfather by researching the details of his military service and the accident that resulted in his tragic death.

Brian is survived by Pam, his wife of 51 years, originally from Greensburg, PA; children Suzanne, of San Carlos, CA; John, of Alexandria, VA; and Tom, of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Jimmy, Ben, Dava, and Mairin; and siblings Neil, of New York City; Bobby, of Wallingford, PA; Mary Jane, of Middle Haddam, CT; Margaret Ann, of Tolland, MA; and Barry, of Halifax, Nova Scotia. His eldest brother, Donald, died in 1994.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Holloman-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, Virginia Beach, VA, on Friday, March 13, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -