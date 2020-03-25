|
|
Brian Keith Wells
Chambersburg - Brian Keith Wells, 62, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home in Chambersburg after a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 12, 1958 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Edwin "Red" Wells who passed in October 1983 and Rita (Wells Swope) Kump who passed away March 10, 2020.
A lover of sports, Brian was a 1977 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School where he was a standout athlete, particularly in basketball. He was also an avid golfer until his health prevented him from playing. As a sports fan, he rooted for the Philadelphia teams, joking that "somebody has to." Brian was a veteran of the United States Army. Brian worked at numerous jobs, he joked that "I was always getting fired." His most beloved job was at the former Scotland School for Veterans' Children where he enjoyed being a house parent for 12 years until his retirement in 2005. He has left behind a lot of lifelong friends. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all.
Brian is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Wells, his two children Charon Barclay (husband Ryan) of Chambersburg and Orrin Wells (wife Delisa) of Gettysburg; his grandchildren Keith Barclay, Kylee Barclay, Keaton Barclay, Kaelyn Barclay, Jossalyn Wells and Raeleigh Wells; his sister Carole Wells of Harrisburg; his sister-in-law Tanya Wells of Chambersburg; numerous nieces and nephews and last but not least his beloved dogs Lola and Duke and his cats Charlie, Buster, Gracie, Lucie and Moochie. In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his brother Robert Wells on May 27, 2011.
At Brian's request his body was donated to science. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to .
A celebration of life will be held on April 26th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Rd, Chambersburg with a service to follow at 7PM with Pastor Lawrence Metzler officiating. Please visit brianwells.info for any date or time changes due to covid-19. Also, feel free to share any pictures and/or memories you have of Brian on the website as well.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020