Bridgetta Buhan
Chambersburg - Bridgetta Ann (Buhrman) Buhan of 280 Park Avenue, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on September 17, 1932, she was the daughter of O'Connell Samuel Buhrman and Helen Mae (Ebersole) Buhrman. She attended Corpus Christi School and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Having a great love of gardening, she was a master gardener and long time member and former president of the Chambersburg Garden Club. Bridgetta volunteered at the Totem Pole Playhouse for many years. Her love of travel was endless. Bridgetta loved to read and was a Coyle Free Library friend. She loved music, played the piano and she loved a good joke. Most of all, Bridgetta loved spending time with family and friends.
Bridgetta is survived by three daughters: Pamela (Brian) McLaughlin, Cynthia (Michael) Gengras and Karen Hatmaker; five grandchildren: Jack (Erin) Schenzel, Christopher (Trina) Schenzel, Brianna McLaughlin, Graeme Gengras, and Casey Hatmaker; four great grandchildren: Aidan Schenzel, Micah Schenzel, Mason Schenzel and Noah Schenzel; and a sister Helena Buhrman. She was predeceased by siblings Robert Buhrman, Eileen House, John Richard Buhrman, Patricia Fall, Lawrence Buhrman, James Buhrman and Zita Peters.
A celebratory mass will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11am at Corpus Christi Church, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion on July 17, 2019