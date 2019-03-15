|
|
Brindle James
Chambersburg - James L. Brindle, 68, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 12, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. . He was born on November 15, 1950 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to John and Eva Jacqueline (Summers) Brindle. He was a 1970 graduate of James Buchanan High School and Franklin County Vocational Technical School. He retired from Grove Manufacturing where he had worked as a welder for over 40 years. He enjoyed auto racing, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Sue Sipes Brindle who he married June 12, 1976, and their two daughters: Melissa (wife of Donald) Brindle-Wagner of Chambersburg and Tina Marie Brindle of St. Thomas. He has one grandson, Dakota (Cody) Miller of St. Thomas and a brother, Jack William (husband of Sherry) Brindle of Waynesboro. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday March 18th at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Anton Luse officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 15, 2019