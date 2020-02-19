|
Bruce Leslie Buhrman
Hagerstown, MD - Bruce Leslie Buhrman, 70, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his family at Doey's House.
Born Friday, January 20, 1950 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harold Leslie Buhrman and the late Sarah Jane (Maust) Buhrman.
Bruce graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1967. He attended Shippensburg University and West Chester University, where he received his master's degree in Education. He retired in 2018 from the Washington County Board of Education. He also worked for the Maryland State Department of Education. At the beginning of his teaching career, he was affectionately known as "Dr. Salt" on the Washington County Instructional Resource Center Television. Bruce coached Hagerstown Area Youth Soccer League, boys' club lacrosse and started the girls' soccer and lacrosse programs at South Hagerstown High School. Bruce dedicated almost 30 years to coaching and mentoring young athletes in Washington County and was an active member of the South High Sports Boosters. He was a member of the Alsatia Club, where he was a former President and former Parade Chairman. He was also a former PTA President at Hickory Elementary. Bruce was an avid NASCAR fan and loved motorcycles and cars, especially Volkswagens.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ann (Norris) Buhrman; children, Scott G. Buhrman, Zachary L. Buhrman and wife, Megan, Kathryn T. Fritz and husband, Jason, Samuel J. Buhrman and wife, Brittany and Sarah E. Mumma and husband, Scott; brothers, Dennis Buhrman and wife, Sandy and Chris Buhrman and wife, Barb; grandchildren, Hadyn, Kolt, Connor, Jase, Jaxon, Deacon, Emme, Presley, Addie, Lulu, Bronson, and Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:30 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Bvld. North, Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Steven McCarty of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Clear Spring, MD, officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alsatia Club, 141 W Washington St, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020