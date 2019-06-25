|
|
Bruce Raymond Johnson
Chambersburg, PA - Bruce R. Johnson, age 88, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home. Born September 23, 1930, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence McKinley and Helen Grace Wiser Johnson.
A 1948 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, Mr. Johnson went on to work with his dad as a heavy equipment operator, stripping coal in western Pennsylvania. He then went to work on the PA Turnpike Commission as shovel operator and on to the New Jersey Turnpike. Mr. Johnson answered the call of the U.S. Army in 1950, serving honorably during the Korean Conflict. In 1952 he moved back home to marry his sweetheart, Janet Keefer Johnson on July 19, 1952, they were married 59 years until her passing in 2011. Following the military, Bruce went to work for Sears Roebuck as a service tech, retiring in 1989 after 37 years, as an operating supervisor. Notably Bruce played semi-pro football for the Chambersburg Cardinals from 1953-1955. He was a member of King Street Church and the American Legion.
Surviving are three children, Debra Coccagna (husband Thomas) of Chambersburg, PA, Kristi Bolden (husband Timothy) of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Michael B. Johnson of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren, Brad Coccagna (wife Kari), Heidi Minnier (husband Gary), Kayla Heck (husband Zach), and Torrey and Tristan Bolden; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ira Samuel and C. Eugene Johnson and grandson, Cody Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Ron Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home on Friday. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be made on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 25, 2019