Newville - Bryan Kenneth Kohler, 61, passed to a better life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 12, 1958, in Harrisburg Hospital, Bryan was the son of Joseph Funk Kohler, Chambersburg, and Annetta Marie Bean, Mechanicsburg.Bryan graduated from Cumberland Valley High School, Class of 1976, and continued his education at Penn State Mont Alto Campus and San Diego State University. He lived in various locales, including Camp Hill, Carlisle, Shippensburg and Chambersburg. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Newville. Bryan trained in forestry and worked in landscaping. He loved nature, informative and inspiring TV, contemplation, art and music, especially the songs of the Grateful Dead and surviving groups. A sweet and gentle soul, he was keenly aware of others and their perspectives. In addition to his birth parents, Bryan is survived by his step-mother, Janice L. Kohler, Chambersburg; his brother, David J. Kohler, Carlisle; paternal aunt, Rosalie N. Flack (David), Chambersburg; maternal aunt, Gloria Carr, Dover; several cousins and their children. Bryan will be interred in Norland Cemetery, with graveside services on Monday, June 24, at 2:30 pm, with Rev. Matthew Tosten officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 717-620-9580.