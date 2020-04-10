|
Bryan Morrow
Chambersburg - Bryan E. Morrow, 75 of Chambersburg passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 5, 1944 in Lurgan Township, Pa the son of the late William Bryan and Bertha (Reese) Morrow. He graduated from Chambersburg Vocational Technical School in the class of 1962. He attended the First Church of God and was member of the Loyal Order of the Moose # 842 for over 40 years. Bryan met his wife, Linda (Poe) Morrow in 1980, they were married in 1984 and have been married for 36 years. He worked, owned and operated Central Service where he was a mechanic for 52 years, before retiring in2014. In addition to hunting and NASCAR racing, he enjoyed the time he spent with his wife making crafts and going to craft shows. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Curtis Morrow (wife, Wilma), Deborah Warren, Cristi Kapitan, all of Chambersburg; a son, Larry Kapitan of Shippensburg; grandchildren: Travis Warren (wife, Kristy), Luke Warren (companion, Ashley Traxler), Benjamin Morrow, Jessica Morrow; two step grandchildren: Michael Duvall, Victoria Duvall, all of Chambersburg and several great grandchildren. The last of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Frank Morrow and sister, Jeanie Swartz. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Graveside services will be private. Memorial Donations may be made in Bryan's name to First Church of God, 2230 Grand Point Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202 Online condolences at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020