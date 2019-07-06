|
|
Burr McVitty O'Donnell
Chambersburg, PA - Burr McVitty O'Donnell, age 94, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in East Salem, PA on December 5, 1924, he was the son of the late Burr McVitty and Margaret Landis O'Donnell, Sr. of Path Valley.
He was a 1942 graduate of the Waynesboro High School. After graduation, Burr enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp on September 7, 1942, he served in Cherry Point, NC until he was honorably discharge on April 23, 1946. Burr continued his service a few years later enlisting in the National Guard in 1951 until his honorable discharge in October 1952. Following his military service, Burr continued to serve as a weather forecaster for 5 years at Stallings Air Force Base until he moved back to Chambersburg, PA, where he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot, retiring after 30 years of service. Burr was an avid golfer and enjoyed various other outdoor activities, including fishing and hunting. He attended the Greenwood Hills Chapel, where he served as an elder and treasurer for many years.
Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Barbara O'Donnell; a daughter, Laura Reasner of Madison, AL; granddaughters, Stefanie Woodard of Birmingham, AL and Lauren Reasner of Muscle Shoals, AL; great-grandson, Callum Fox Woodard; and a sister, Mary A. Sechrist of York, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard J. O'Donnell. He was deeply cherished in life, and will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Mr. Robert Chambers will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Hills Assembly, 7062 Lincoln Way E., Fayetteville, PA 17222. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019