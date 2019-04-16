Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Greencastle - Byron L. "Big Dawg" Eshelman, age 68, of Gearhart Rd. Greencastle, PA died unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning April 14, 2019.

Born September 10, 1950 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Everetts) Eshelman. He married his wife Betty L. (Stahl) Eshelman on September 15, 1973.

Byron retired from Hennessey Products in Chambersburg and then worked at Holsum Bread in Willamsport, MD and was currently driving a van school bus for the Greencastle-Antrim School District.

He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was 1969 graduate of Chambersburg High School. Byron was a member of the Rescue Hose Co. #1 of Greencastle and a member of the Harry D. Zeigler V.F.W. Post #6319 of Greencastle. He enjoyed watching Orioles baseball, NASCAR and was an avid Colts football fan.

Surviving family in addition to his wife are one daughter Belinda Goff of Greencastle, one grandson, Dante Tyler of Greencastle, one granddaughter Danielle Tyler of Greencastle, his cat Winky and grand dog Winter Rose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Beverly Graham and one brother Ed Eshelman.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 18 at 1:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor David Stahl officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Chambersburg V.F.W. Post #1599 Honor Guard will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 -8:00 PM.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 16, 2019
