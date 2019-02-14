|
|
C. Virginia Keefer
Mercersburg - Carrie Virginia Keefer, long time resident of Mercersburg, PA, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Shook Home and Quarters, Chambersburg, PA.
Born December 15, 1924 in Pecktonville, MD, the daughter of Carrie Jane (Baker) Mason and William E, Mason. widow of husband Jeremiah S. Keefer Sr.
Graduated from Mercersburg High School (1943) and Hagerstown Business School (1945). Before marriage, she worked for the Federal Government, Washington, DC. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church, charter member of the LOYAL's of St John's, and a charter member of Meals On Wheels.
She assisted her husband in genealogy and was a member of various historical societies. Member of the auxiliaries of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A former member of the Mercersburg Women's Club.
Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Services will be at the convenience of the immediate family. Donations may be made to:
St John's Lutheran Church
P.O. Box 37
Mercersburg, PA 17236
The Shook Home & the Quarters
55 South Second St
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 14, 2019