Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Keefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Virginia Keefer


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
C. Virginia Keefer Obituary
C. Virginia Keefer

Mercersburg - Carrie Virginia Keefer, long time resident of Mercersburg, PA, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Shook Home and Quarters, Chambersburg, PA.

Born December 15, 1924 in Pecktonville, MD, the daughter of Carrie Jane (Baker) Mason and William E, Mason. widow of husband Jeremiah S. Keefer Sr.

Graduated from Mercersburg High School (1943) and Hagerstown Business School (1945). Before marriage, she worked for the Federal Government, Washington, DC. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church, charter member of the LOYAL's of St John's, and a charter member of Meals On Wheels.

She assisted her husband in genealogy and was a member of various historical societies. Member of the auxiliaries of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A former member of the Mercersburg Women's Club.

Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Services will be at the convenience of the immediate family. Donations may be made to:

St John's Lutheran Church

P.O. Box 37

Mercersburg, PA 17236

The Shook Home & the Quarters

55 South Second St

Chambersburg, PA 17201
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.