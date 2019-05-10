|
|
Calvin Cross
Chambersburg - Calvin Ernest (Teddy) Cross, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 6, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 3, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Calvin and Charlene (Brown) Cross. He had worked at James River prior to its closing and then worked at World Kitchens until his health prohibited his working. He was an avid softball, football, and basketball fan. He was a PIAA umpire. After high school he had played football for the Chambersburg Yellow Jackets.
Teddy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Julie Reeder Cross and their two children: Taneil (wife of Mac) McWane of Harrisburg and Cobey (husband of Katie McClure) Cross of California. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Davon, Marcel, Kaliyah, and Kameko. He has one sister, Sherry Brown and her two sons, Jason of Pittsburgh and Jeremy of Chambersburg.
A memorial service will be conducted Monday May 13th at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. G. Nathan Bell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 10, 2019