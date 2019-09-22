|
|
Calvin H. Blair
Chambersburg - Calvin H. Blair of Chambersburg, Pa., died on September 17, 2019, two days after his 95th birthday. He was the widower of Maryanne Bahls Blair who died on December 21, 2013. They shared 64 years of marriage together.
Born in Basin, Wyoming, Calvin was the son of Lindley M. and Florence G. Blair. He graduated from Greybull High School and started college but left early for Navy service in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, he resumed his studies at Washington State University where he received a BA in History (with honors), a BA in Education and an MA in History. He was also elected to both the Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. Cal met and married the love of his life, Maryanne Bahls, while at Washington State.
Cal began his long and distinguished teaching career as a graduate student, serving as a teaching assistant at Washington State. He then taught history, American government, economics and political science at Columbia High School in Richland, WA, the Hockaday School in Dallas, TX and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In 1961 the family moved to Chambersburg, PA where Cal taught for 27 years at Wilson College as Associate Professor of Economics and American History. For his dedication to teaching he received the Lindback Foundation award for distinguished teaching, the Wilson College Alumnae Association Faculty award and the beloved nickname of Teddy Bear Blair. Throughout his life Cal was active in state and local politics and an ardent supporter and advocate of Legal Services, civil rights, fair housing, and related causes.
Cal was a gifted athlete who enjoyed most sports throughout his life, especially baseball and tennis. His tennis talent was put to the test when he was asked to coach the Wilson College tennis team for a year, but his favorite extracurricular activity was spending time with his family. Cal and Maryanne raised twin sons, Peter and Lindley (Buff), and then happily welcomed and loved each new member as they joined the Blair clan: daughters-in-law Trudi and Bonnie; grandchildren Mary (Hoang), Nick and Natalie; and great-grandson Nam Peter.
Cal will be remembered for his sharp intellect, great charm and witty story telling ability.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters and his beloved wife and is survived by the family members listed above. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Cal's life in their own way, though starting your day by raising a good cup of strong coffee—2 creams and 2 sugars—in his memory would be quite appropriate.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 22, 2019