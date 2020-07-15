1/
Calvin Horn
Calvin Horn

Upperstrasburg - Calvin E. Horn, 69, passed away July 11, 2020 at his home in Upper Horse Valley. He was born November 10, 1950 in Chambersburg, PA, the son of the late Paul and Ruth Horn. He graduated from CASHS in 1968 and retired from Rosenberry Lumber Co. He was a member of Dry Run, Fort Loudon and St. Thomas Legions. He also enjoyed shooting the bull and having a cold beer with his friends at the FBI Fannettsburg Inn. Calvin is survived by: one brother, Charles Horn and six sisters: Dorothy Lineaweaver, Doris Lenherr, Diane Krug, Sherri Myers, Penny Horn and Susan Carbaugh. There will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to a Fire Company of your choice.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
