Candice Lynn Geyer
- - Candice Lynn Geyer was born on January 29th, 1947 in Lakewood, California. She graduated from Lakewood High in 1965 and moved to Newport Beach. She worked at Douglas Aircraft and was part of the moon project where she won a beauty contest. She was a fabulously pretty girl with a beautiful spirit, full of love for everyone.
Candice met George W. Geyer, III, in 1979 and they were married on December 5, 1981. They moved to Indian Wells, California in 1985 and lived a happy and loving life together until July 23, 2019 when Candice died from cancer of the throat. She was cremated by the Trident Society and her ashes scattered at sea.
Her parents predeceased her and she had no children.
Candice had a great quantity of close friends from the tennis community and the dog park and was a member of the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.
Her little dog, Daisy, is heartbroken along with her husband George.
Published in Public Opinion on July 28, 2019