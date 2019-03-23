|
Chambersburg - Carl H. Barnes
Carl H. Barnes, age 93, formerly of Williamson Ave., Greencastle, PA died at 12:10 PM. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg.
Born May 13, 1925 in Williamson, PA, he was the son of the late Percy and Helen (Ommert) Barnes. He married his wife Martha E. (Meyers) Barnes October 29, 1942 in Hagerstown. She died on October 12, 2011.
Carl drove a truck for the former Dietrich's Grain and Feed Elevator in Williamson for 38 years and also for the Gibble's Grain & Feed Elevator in Kauffman.
Mr. Barnes was a member of the Grace United Church of Christ in Greencastle where he served as a church deacon. Carl was a charter member of the Williamson Ruritan Club. He did woodworking for his wife's craft store the former Barnes Gift 'n' Craft Shoppe in Williamson.
Surviving family are one son, Ronald L.(husband of the late Donna S.) Barnes of Greencastle; one daughter, Joann B. (wife of the late Elwood M.) Snider of Menno Haven, Chambersburg; two grandsons, R. Curtis Barnes and Craig A. Barnes and two great grandsons .He was preceded in death by three step-sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 27 at 11:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Rev. Robert Mentzer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery, St. Thomas, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grane Hospice of Franklin County, 3501 Concord Rd., Suite 110, York, PA 17402. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com .
