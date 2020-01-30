|
Carl Clinton Stevens
Chambersburg - Carl Clinton Stevens, 67, of Chambersburg went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 13, 2020 unexpectedly in his home. He was born May 5, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA. He was the son of the late Glenn and Thelma (Provard) Stevens.
Carl was not affiliated with any church however, he occasionally attended service at New Life Worship Center in Fayetteville, PA. and frequented the picnics at Freedom in Christ Church in Chambersburg, PA. He was a proud member of Great Cove Golf & Recreation Club. He worked as a welder/ mechanic for Grove, JLG Ind. and Letterkenny for 41 years.
Carl loved to golf and sit under the tree in the back yard, watching his favorite two labs, Riley and Paisley, run around acting crazy as well as babysitting his little Rufus at Ruth's house. He loved his dogs. Carl also loved spending time with his daughter and talking to his grandson almost every night when he got home. Carl loved all his children and family and had a quirky way of showing it. His ornery smile and laugh along with his crazy sense of humor will be missed.
He is survived by, Son Michael (wife Kristine) Stevens, Chambersburg, son Clinton (wife Lori) Stevens, Chambersburg, and daughter Carli Stevens, also of Chambersburg. He is also survived by three grandsons, Harley Stevens, Skylar Stevens, and Dakota Stevens and as well as one granddaughter, Cheyenne Stevens, two step grandsons Dylan Reed and Noah Kauffman, a sister Marilyn Speelman Rankin of Culpeper Virginia and a brother Mark Stevens of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Glenn (Butch) Stevens, a sister Melinda (Lindy) Stevens, and a brother Rick Stevens.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at New Life Worship Center, 7798 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, Pa 17222. A memorial visitation service will be from 1:00-2:00pm followed by the memorial service from 2:00-3:00pm, with his son Pastor Clinton Stevens officiating.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020