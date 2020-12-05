1/1
Carl E. Lininger
Carl E. Lininger

Chambersburg, PA - It is with great happiness and joy that Carl Eugene "Buck" Lininger has passed into the Presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born July 23, 1926, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Guy and Margaret (Scharr) Lininger.

Loved and adored by his family! He is survived by his loving wife, Martha J. (Kelso) Lininger, whom he married February 28, 1948; two sons, Kurt Lininger (Dorie) and Alan Lininger; 3 grandchildren, Heidi Shaull (Adam), Craig, and Caleb Lininger; 3 great-grandchildren, Bryson, Tanyon, and Addie Shaull. He was preceded in death by brothers, Guy, Jesse, George, Paul, and a sister, Ruth.

Buck was a proud WWII War Veteran, serving in the Naval Pacific. Mr. Lininger was employed at the Borough of Chambersburg for 41 years, where he served a large portion of his career as Supervisor of the Boro Electric Power Plant.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Gregg Garman will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home, where current CDC and PA Dept. of Health Guidelines will be observed. Interment with Military Honors will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's honor to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 6, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the Franklin County Special Olympics, C/O Dorie Lininger, 711 Cresson Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
