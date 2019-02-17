|
Carl Gluck
Mercersburg - Carl W. Gluck, aged 92, of Mercersburg passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Son of the late Fredrick C. and A. Pearl Hoover Gluck, Carl was born on February 1, 1927, near Mercersburg. He graduated from Lemasters High School in 1944 and Hagerstown Business School in 1948. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Mercersburg where he served for many years as Secretary/Treasurer and Deacon-Trustee-Elder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Jean Wright Gluck, a daughter Cynthia Ann Stead (husband Bill) of Chambersburg, PA, and a son Dr. W. Larry Gluck (wife Diane) of Greenville, SC, as well as two granddaughters Kimberly Wallner (husband James) and Jennifer Handy (husband Christopher) and four great grandchildren, Graham and Quinn Wallner and Lucy and Elizabeth Handy. He was preceded in death by his two sisters Jane G. Wagner and Dorothy G. Feaster.
An active supporter of his community, Carl was a member of the Mercersburg Lions Club where he served as treasurer for many years and from whom he received the Melvin Jones Award in 1989. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for 28 years, beginning in 1989. He was Troop Committee Person and Treasurer of Boy Scout Troop #28. During the 1960s, he helped with coaching both the Mercersburg Little League and Pony League. He served on the Mercersburg Planning Commission for 12 years.
Carl was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years, retiring from McConnellsburg Post Office as Postmaster in 1988. He received the Postal People Award on May 4, 1973 and was a member of the National League of Postmasters and Franklin/Fulton Postmaster Association. He was an avid stamp collector for most of his life.
Carl served in the U.S. Army and was a member of American Legion Post 517. He enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, hunting, water skiing, swimming, Civil War and local history and dancing with both the Mary Smith Dance Group and Penn-Mar Dance Club.
Arrangements are by the Lininger Fries Funeral Home and burial will be in the Spring Grove Cemetery near Lemasters. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Church of Christ in Mercersburg on Tuesday, February 19 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 18 from 6-8 PM at the Lininger Fries Funeral Home at 47 North Park Avenue, Mercersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity United Church Choir, 129 East Seminary Street, PO Box 3, Mercersburg, PA 17236.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 17, 2019