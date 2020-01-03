Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Hepburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Hepburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Hepburn Obituary
Carl Hepburn

Fayetteville - Carl Robert Hepburn, 74, of Fayetteville passed away January 1, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital . He was born on December 26, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles and Ethel (Dorman) Hepburn . Carl is survived by his wife

Barbara A. Hepburn of 49 years.. He is survived by children John R. Hepburn (Michelle), Charity Hansberger (Mark.) and granddaughters Ellie, Sarah and Regan. He is also survived by his older brother Ralph Holford (Bettie) and twin sister Carol Ann Hepburn.

Carl loved riding and working on his motorcycles; he was fond of classic cars. He also was an avid outdoors man and hunter. He retired from Montgomery County Maryland School after 25 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved his granddaughters, "Paps girls."

A small service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -