Carl Hepburn
Fayetteville - Carl Robert Hepburn, 74, of Fayetteville passed away January 1, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital . He was born on December 26, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles and Ethel (Dorman) Hepburn . Carl is survived by his wife
Barbara A. Hepburn of 49 years.. He is survived by children John R. Hepburn (Michelle), Charity Hansberger (Mark.) and granddaughters Ellie, Sarah and Regan. He is also survived by his older brother Ralph Holford (Bettie) and twin sister Carol Ann Hepburn.
Carl loved riding and working on his motorcycles; he was fond of classic cars. He also was an avid outdoors man and hunter. He retired from Montgomery County Maryland School after 25 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved his granddaughters, "Paps girls."
A small service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020