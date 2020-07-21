1/
Carl L. Peck
1933 - 2020
Carl L. Peck

McConnellsburg - Carl L. Peck, age 86, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital in Hanover, PA with his family by his side. Carl was born on Saturday, October 28, 1933 in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Hoarce and the late Margret Kelso Peck. Carl was married to June Fleming Peck. Prior to retirement, Carl, along with his brother Gerald, owned and operated Peckies Auto Body in McConnellsburg, PA. Even until his passing, Carl was referred to as "the Boss" at Peckies. Carl was an avid race car fan and owner. Carl owned the #40 car driven by his son Tom for many years. For over 50 years, Carl spent time fishing and camping in Chincoteague, Virginia.

Carl is survived by his wife, June Peck of McConnellsburg, PA, three sons, Tom (husband of Joyce) Peck of McConnellsburg, PA, Fred (husband of Panya) Peck of McConnellsburg, PA and Michael (husband of Sue) Peck of Hanover, PA and one daughter Ellen (wife of Stewart) Summers of Centerville, PA, 6 grandchildren (Josh, Logan, Ali, Bryce, Todd and Kristi) and 6 great grandchildren (Marlee, Lincoln, Benny, Ruby, Roscoe and Vallie). Carl is also survived by one brother Harold Peck.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Nancy Peck and three siblings, Gerald Peck, Elizabeth Keefer and T. Ray "Dutch" Peck.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family has entrusted Carl's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Inc
322 North 2nd Street
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
(717) 485-3401
