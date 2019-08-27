|
Carl N. McMullen
Fannettsburg - Carl N. McMullen "Buzzy", age 85, of Fannettsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born October 13, 1933, in Dry Run, PA, he was the son of the late Rosetta C. Worley McMullen and Clair McMullen.
A 1952 graduate of the former Fannett Township High School, he went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After the Army, Carl went on to work for Esso/Exxon for 12 years and then as an engineer for New Enterprise Stone and Lime, where he later retired after 33 years. Buzzy was a member of the Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, the Path Valley Lions Club, where he was a Past President and its longest standing member; the Metal Township Fire Company, where he was a member of the board of directors; prior to Metal townships inception, Buzzy was a member of the Fannett-Metal Fire Company, where he had served as President as well; Orrstown Lodge #262, where he served as a Past Master; the Harrisburg Consistory; and a life member of the American Legion Post 232, where he served as a Past Commander and the Fannett-Metal Rod and Gun Club. Buzzy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially going on fishing trips to Canada and Alaska.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Janice Bricker McMullen; two sons, Alan McMullen and Thomas McMullen (wife Wilma) all of Fannettsburg, PA; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Gordon (husband Blaine) of Mercersburg, PA and Luke McMullen (wife Kaitha) of Fannettsburg, PA; a great-grandson, Brantley Gordon; and a sister, Cree Shoemaker of Amberson, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack McMullen.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11 AM at Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, 18094 Fannettsburg Rd., East, Fannettsburg, PA 17221, where Pastors Ken Richards and Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 6-8 PM in the Agett-Geisel Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run, PA and one hour prior to the service at the above church on Thursday. Interment will be in Lower Path Valley Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by members of the American Legion Post 232 Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church at P.O. Box 406, Fannettsburg, PA 17221 or to Metal Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Fannettsburg, PA 17221. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 27, 2019