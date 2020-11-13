Carl Reed
Spring Run - Carl E. Reed, 76, of Spring Run, PA, entered into rest peacefully in his home November 13, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Violet A. (Hockenberry) Reed.
Born in Doylesburg, PA, he was a son of the late James A. and Violet I. (Ressinger) Reed. Following his honorable discharge from US Navy he worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike and helped in the construction of the Tuscarora Tunnel. He was later employed many years with Knouse Food Inc., Chambersburg, until retiring.
Carl was a member of James J. McCartney Post 232, American Legion, Dry Run. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Gator and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Violet, surviving are 2 children: Carl J. Reed (Brenda), Spring Run and Ruth Ann Codori (Alan) Shippensburg; 4 grandchildren: Ashley Moyer (Andrew), Travis Reed, Sr. (Carri), Nancy Hammaker and Mary Ann Byers (Roger). 4 great grandchildren: Travis Reed, Jr., Damien, Nathaniel and Paislee. 2 brothers: James J. Reed, Spring Run and Lester Reed (Cathy)Mifflin.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sandy, who was stillborn and 3 siblings: Donald Reed, Nancy Reed and Larry Reed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service Monday, Nov. 16 at 11AM in the Spring Run Bible Church, 20722 Hammond Road, Spring Run. Viewing Sunday 6-8 PM in the Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run and at the church Monday prior to the service 10 to 11 AM. Interment Doylesburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to the Fannett-Metal Fire & Ambulance Co., P.O. Box 51, Dry Run, PA 17220. wwwagettlakjer.com