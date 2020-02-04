|
Carlean E. Heberlig
Shippensburg - Carlean E. Heberlig, 93, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 3, 2020 at Shippensburg Healthcare Center, Shippensburg. She was born September 14, 1926 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Roy E. and Ruth C. (Hull) Grove.
Carlean retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1986 with 32 years of service. She was a member of the Shippensburg First Church of God and Shippensburg Golden Age Club. She enjoyed reading bible devotionals and doing word searches.
She is survived by three daughters, Connie Heberlig of Shippensburg, Debbie (Mike) Martin of Etters, PA and Karen Kirby of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Brett Fogelsanger of Hollywood, FL, Brent (Melissa) Fogelsanger of Etters, Lara (Wade) Martin of Chambersburg and Brad (Crystal) Kirby of Shippensburg; brother, Warren Grove of Shippensburg; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Heberlig; four brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Donald and Harold and sister, Doris Grove.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. It was Mrs. Heberlig's wish that her services be private. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020