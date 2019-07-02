Resources
Waynesboro - Carleen Ann (Martin) Fitzsimmons, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away June 28, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was born on October 4, 1951, in Carlisle, PA; the daughter of Charles Edward Martin and the late Majorie Jean (Smeigh) Martin.

Carleen was a 1970 graduate of Chambersburg Area High School and had worked at various businesses during her life prior to retirement.

In addition to her father she is survived by a daughter, Angel Fitzsimmons Roppolo of Chambersburg, two granddaughters, Kayla Roppolo, and Brittney Roppolo and 6 great-grandchildren all of Waynesboro; a sister, Wanda (Lee) Bittinger of Mont Alto and two brothers, Rickey (Deborah) Martin of Fayetteville and Dean (Shearl) Martin of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carleen donated her body to medical research.
Published in Public Opinion on July 2, 2019
