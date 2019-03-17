|
|
Carma Mull
Chambersburg - Carma E. Mull, 92, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services. Born October 22, 1926 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Lester and Elizabeth Jane Dyarman Raudabaugh. Mrs. Mull attended Sandy Mount School in Orrstown, Pa. She had worked as an inspector at L'Aiglon Apparel, retiring after many years. Mrs. Mull was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and happy times spent with her family and friends at the congregation. Her husband, David E. Mull, preceded her in death in 2006.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Kongsli (Martin) of Florida, Nancy Bussard (Richard) of Maryland, and Christine Bussard (Wesley) of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three sisters, Delores Shindledecker, Louetta Bingham, and Marlene Cook. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5878 Greenvillage Road, Chambersburg, PA. Richard Vanderau will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5878 Greenvillage Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 17, 2019