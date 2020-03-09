|
|
Carol Kauffman
Fayetteville - Carol A. Kauffman, 72, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born February 25, 1948 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles T. "Whitey" Brookens and Mary Louise Cool Brookens.
Carol had been employed as a seamstress at Stanley Co., as a CNA at several area nursing homes and as a house parent at the Scotland School for Veteran's Children. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening and taking road trips with her dear friend Edna Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Edward Kauffman; three children, Christina G. Burns (Todd) of Chambersburg, Willie Bollinger (Heather) of Fayetteville, and Tommy R. Bollinger (Pam) of Chambersburg; four grandchildren; Peyton Burns and Zoey, Ayden and Avery Bollinger; and her sister, Judy Lee Hock (Ken) of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Thomas on February 17, 2018.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Suzanne Elliott will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020