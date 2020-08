Carol Kramer SlimmerChambersburg - Mrs. Carol (Heckman) Kramer Slimmer, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on August 30, 2020. Born in Chambersburg on October 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rumler J. and Eleanor S. Heckman of Chambersburg. Carol was married to Richard D. Kramer (deceased March 6, 1986) for 19 years and was a devoted and loving mother to her three children: Shari Kramer Bentzel ( Todd Bentzel) from Raleigh, North Carolina, Matthew Kramer from York, PA, and Andrew Kramer (Courtney Kramer) from Chambersburg, PA. She later married John E. Slimmer on July 24, 1988 (deceased August 12, 2012.). Ellie Bentzel, Shane Bentzel, Sophie Rose Bentzel, Kristi Ruggiano, Trinity Kramer, Harrison Kramer, and Willow Kramer are her cherished grandchildren.In addition to her parents and spouses, she was preceded in death by her brothers Benjamin J. Heckman (husband of Faye Heckman), James R. Heckman (husband of Bonnie Heckman) all of Chambersburg and her sister, Joyce Heckman from Fayetteville.Carol was a member of LifePoint Church in Chambersburg. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am at LifePoint Church.Contributions in her memory may be made to LifePoint Church, 339 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17201.Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com