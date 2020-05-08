Services
Big Sky Cremations & Funeral Service
2 W Main
East Helena, MT 59635
(406) 227-2241
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Carol Lee (Clock) Zimmerman


1942 - 2020
Carol Lee (Clock) Zimmerman Obituary
Carol Lee (Clock) Zimmerman

Carol Lee (Clock) Zimmerman, age 77, formerly of Chambersburg and Ocean City, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6 in Helena, Montana. Born November 26, 1942 in Pineville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late George Vincent Clock, Jr. and Robbie Lee (Lindsey) Clock. She was the wife of the late Thomas M. Zimmerman, II.

Carol is survived by four children; Thomas M. Zimmerman, III of Montana; Traci Z. Cormany and husband Tim of Chambersburg; Tipton M. Zimmerman of Deland, FL; and Tiffani M. Zimmerman of Montana; three grandchildren who knew her affectionately as "Kaki"; Alexander Cormany and wife Hali of Chambersburg; Caitlin Clarke and husband Nathaniel of Dillsburg, PA; and Spencer Cormany of Chambersburg; two great-grandchildren; Silas Clarke and Anna Joy Cormany; and three siblings; Robert Clock and wife Tracey of Chester, VA; Cheryl Hillman of Titusville, FL; and Cathy Cale of Olympia, WA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Todd M. Zimmerman.

Arrangements are entrusted to Big Sky Cremations. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion from May 8 to May 9, 2020
