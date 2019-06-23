|
|
Carol S. Mentzer
Shippensburg, PA - Carol S. "Shortie" Mentzer, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Saturday, July 31, 1937 in Mamaroneck, NY, she was a daughter of the late Lester Leroy and Anna Dzuban Short, Sr.
Carol was of the Catholic faith. She was a 1955 graduate of Ilion High School, Ilion, NY, and graduated in the fall of 1958 from Albany Medical Center for Nursing, as a Registered Nurse.
Carol continued her nursing career working for Albert Freeman MD from July 1963 until August 1976, until retiring as Nursing Supervisor from the Shippensburg University where she worked from August 1976 until August 1997.
She is survived by one son, William L. (Sharon) Mentzer; three daughters, Donna M. (Dean) Conway, Brenda L. (Dale) Satterfield, and Sally J. (companion Daryl Wileman) Reed, all of Shippensburg; one brother, Lester L. Short, Jr., Kenya, Africa; two sisters, Joanne Short MacIntyre, Long Island, NY, and Marla Short Wood, Sammamish, WA; four grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. "Butch" Mentzer, who died April 17, 1993; one brother, Joseph D. Short, one half-brother, Norman Short; one half-sister, Helen Short Worchol; and two sons in-law, Lincoln E. Reed, and Samuel G. Kelley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Father John E. Ograh officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resident Home Health & Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110 Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019