Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
1953 - 2019
Caroll Stoner Obituary
Caroll Stoner

Mercersburg - Caroll Noel Stoner, 65, formerly of Mercersburg, PA passed away September 21, 2019, at the home of his caretaker of Blairs Mills, PA, after a lengthy illness.

Born December 25, 1953 at Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Frederick M. and Ida L. Davis Stoner.

Surviving family include three sisters, Margaret Frisby and Maryann Stoner Bell both of Chambersburg, Lurena Stoner of Bowie, MD, and a brother, James Stoner of Scottsburg, VA. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Caroll's caretakers, Janice Price and Barbra Thomas.

Caroll was preceded in death by brothers, Allen, Lee, Richard, Donald, Bill, and Davy Stoner.

A celebration of Caroll's life will be held at 2:00 PM September 28, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Patricia Tillman officiating. Burial at Zion Union Cemetery, Mercersburg.

Viewing one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Love Temple KACWM, 2748 Mountain Road, Mercersburg, or Bethel AME Church, 24 W. California Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 24, 2019
