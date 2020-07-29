Carolyn Ann Frank
Altoona - Carolyn Ann Frank, 92 years, of Altoona, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on Monday, March 19, 1928, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late David A. "Dave" and the late Ruth Ott Washabaugh. After graduating high school, Carolyn attended Franklin School of Science and Arts, and later worked as an X-Ray technician and helped establish the first X-Ray Department at the Altoona Hospital. Carolyn also volunteered her time assisting the blind and was a literacy volunteer for the Altoona Elementary School System. Carolyn married the late John Edward Frank. Carolyn always remembered her Fulton County roots, as she had a passion for the Fulton County Medical Center and the success of the Fulton County Medical Center Foundation. Carolyn is survived by her two children, Ruth Bowerman of Middletown, PA and Jeff (husband of Mary Sue) Frank of Berkeley Heights, NJ, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Carolyn is also survived by one sister Betty Lea Henderson of Philadelphia, PA and one brother D. A. "Andy" Washabaugh III of McConnellsburg, PA. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband John Edward Frank. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Cemetery in McConnellsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the Fulton County Medical Center Foundation, 214 Peach Orchard Road, McConnellsburg, PA 17233. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com