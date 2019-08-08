Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
43 W Washington St.
Chambersburg, PA
Carolyn Holzer


1935 - 2019
Carolyn Holzer Obituary
Carolyn Holzer

Fayetteville -

Carolyn Gsell Holzer, 84, of Penn National, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born on June 9, 1935, Carolyn was the daughter of Isabel Binkley and Norman Guy Roof. She graduated from Fair Haven High School, Massachusetts and Penn Hall Prep School and Jr. College. She was the church secretary for First Lutheran Church, sold advertising for WCBG radio, and worked in the real estate division at Penn National.

Carolyn was passionate about her family, dear friends, book clubs, and the beautiful fields and mountains of Franklin County. Volunteering to work with both grieving families and those who were ill under the auspices of Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice brought her great joy and fulfillment.

She is survived by a daughter, Stasia (Chuck) Whitacre of Purcellville, VA, a son, Clayton (Susan) Gsell of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Kira (Nick) Williams of Brooklyn, New York and Blake Whitacre of Purcellville. Carolyn also held a special place in her heart for all her grand pups and grand kitty.

A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 43 W Washington St., Chambersburg, PA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care at 2700 Luther Drive in Chambersburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 8, 2019
