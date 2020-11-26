Carolyn K. Shearer
Chambersburg - Carolyn K. Shearer, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 10, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Howard Milton and Nellie Springer Kurtzman. A graduate of Champion High School in Warren, OH, she went on to attend the College of Wooster where she met and married her husband of almost 57 years, Alexander Walker Shearer. She later graduated from Kent State University. She was employed for many years as a professional genealogist with the Daughters of the American Revolution and later enjoyed doing freelance genealogy work. She was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg, where she volunteered for almost any activity taking place at the church and even created a supper club. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Her beloved husband, Alexander, whom she married December 22, 1962, preceded her in death on November 26, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Scott Alexander Shearer (Susan) of Chambersburg; daughter Stephanie Diane Shearer of Portland, OR; two granddaughters, Becca and Gail Shearer; sister Marilyn Henderson of Charleston, SC; and brothers Dennis Kurtzman of Florida and Roland Kurtzman of Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Shearer on May 16, 2012 and a brother, Milton Kurtzman.
Services will be private and she will be interred alongside her husband at Upper Path Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared it on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
