1/1
Carolyn K. Shearer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn K. Shearer

Chambersburg - Carolyn K. Shearer, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 10, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Howard Milton and Nellie Springer Kurtzman. A graduate of Champion High School in Warren, OH, she went on to attend the College of Wooster where she met and married her husband of almost 57 years, Alexander Walker Shearer. She later graduated from Kent State University. She was employed for many years as a professional genealogist with the Daughters of the American Revolution and later enjoyed doing freelance genealogy work. She was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg, where she volunteered for almost any activity taking place at the church and even created a supper club. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Her beloved husband, Alexander, whom she married December 22, 1962, preceded her in death on November 26, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Scott Alexander Shearer (Susan) of Chambersburg; daughter Stephanie Diane Shearer of Portland, OR; two granddaughters, Becca and Gail Shearer; sister Marilyn Henderson of Charleston, SC; and brothers Dennis Kurtzman of Florida and Roland Kurtzman of Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Shearer on May 16, 2012 and a brother, Milton Kurtzman.

Services will be private and she will be interred alongside her husband at Upper Path Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Condolences and memories may be shared it on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved