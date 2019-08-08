|
Carolyn L. (Floyd) Leemonds
Chambersburg - Carolyn L. (Floyd) Leemonds, 58, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday morning, August 5, 2019 at her home. Born December 5, 1960 in Lumberton, NC, she was a daughter of the late Howard Shipman and Pearly Frances Norman. She had worked throughout her lifetime as a secretary and more recently as a Certified Nursing Assistant, most recently at Menno Haven. She enjoyed crafts; decorating; flowers; and making wreaths.
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Leemonds, whom she married June 28, 1987; her son, Terrence E. Leemonds; her daughter, Chanel J. Leemonds; five siblings, Gregory Manley, Yolanda Dent, Carlton Holland, Edith Ingram, and Annette Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Charles Edward Lamon, IV will officiate. Interment will follow at Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.
