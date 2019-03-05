|
Carolyn McElwain
Gettysburg - Carolyn J. McElwain, age 86, of Gettysburg passed away suddenly on February 28,
2019 at York Hospital.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Ernest R. McElwain who died in 2011. She was born in Gettysburg on April 5, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Paul N. Miller and Alice (Forsythe) Miller.
Carolyn was a retired federal employee of Letterkenny Army Depot, where she worked
for 38 years. She began her career in April 1951 as a clerk. She progressed thru the
Supply field in the Stock Control Division where she culminated her career as Chief,
Records Management Branch, Program Planning and Control Division in the
Maintenance Directorate. She was the first female Branch Chief on Letterkenny Army
Depot.
Carolyn is survived by her children: son David McElwain and his wife Karen of San
Antonia, Texas; and 3 daughters, Sherilyn McElwain of Gettysburg, Lori Varish and her
husband T. Kevin Varish of Gettysburg, and Jennifer Russinko and her husband Paul
Russinko of Lancaster, 8 Grandchildren: Amanda Keppler and her husband Joshua Keppler, Gregory Varish, Anthony McElwain, Elizabeth McElwain, Breanna Varish, Nicholas Russinko, Matthew Russinko and Sophia Russinko, 2 Great Grandchildren: Ava Keppler and Colton Keppler. She was pre-deceased by her sister Marie Leister, and brothers Richard Miller, Alfred (Joe) Miller and Kenneth Miller.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. McElwain was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg, PA. Interment will follow the mass at St. Francis Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 5, 2019